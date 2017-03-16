March 16 - 17, 2017
Moscow
Fashion Futurum International Сonference aims to develop a new approach to fashion in Russia. The Conference is a platform for both Russian and international industry leaders, visionaries and key fashion players who share their experiences and views on the current state of fashion industry around the world and its role as a driver of creative economy.
On March 16-17 over 30 world fashion industry leaders from 9 countries will meet in the very center of Moscow to discuss contemporary trends and main challenges of the industry. Fashion Futurum 2017 is devoted to the transformation of the fashion industry under the impact of scientific and technological revolution. Fashion Futurum's visioners will address the theme of confrontation between new media and glossy magazines, changing consumer behavior, e-Commerce features, the phenomenon of eco fashion world and other trends of fashion industry.
** Separate registration is required for each session
|11.00 - 12.30
|CEH "Manege", Conference Room
|Future Jobs in Fashion: Fashion Professions Foresight, Expectations and Requirements
|
SYLVIE EBELExecutive Director, L’Institut Francais de la Mode (France)
DANILO VENTURIDean, Polimoda (Italy)
COVADONGA O’SHEA Founder, ISEM Fashion Business School, best-selling author (Spain)
TATIANA RIVCHUN Moderator, Associate Dean, School of Design, Higher School of Economics (Russia)
|11:00 - 12:00
|CEH "Manege", Balcony Area
|VR-commerce: will Virtual and Augmented Reality Affect E-Commerce in Fashion?
|12:00 - 13:00
|CEH "Manege", Balcony Area
|Modern Craftsmanship: Merging Technology and Fashion
|12.30 - 14.00
|CEH Manege, Conference Room
|Fast Production for High-End Fashion: How Does It Change the Industry?
|
GEOFFREY WILLIS CEO, Trigon Select Ltd (UK)
SVETLANA ANDRIANOVA President, Company FARADEI CJSC (Russia)
FILIPPO CERONI CEO, Grazia Bagnaresi (Italy)
EVGENY KOVNIR Moderator, Deputy Director, Young Professionals, ASI (Russia)
|13:00 - 14:00
|CEH "Manege", Balcony Area
|Smart Materials and Smart Innovations: The Future of Fashion
|14:00 - 15:30
|CEH "Manege", Conference Room
|Fashion’s Next Frontier: Smart Clothing for People with Disabilities
|
DMITRY KOLOBOV Head of Department of Socially Important Products, Ministry of Industry and Trade (Russia)
SERGEY KARNAUKHOV Moderator, Head, Alliance of Russian Art Engineers, Associate Professor, RANEPA (Russia)
|14.00 - 15:00
|CEH "Manege", Balcony Area
|Talent Scouting in the Fashion industry
|15.00 - 16.00
|CEH "Manege", Balcony Area
|Perfect Storm: Technology Disruption in the Value Chain
|15.30 - 17.00
|CEH "Manege", Conference Room
|Fashion is Next Hot Spot for Investments
|
JEFFRY ARONSSON Founder and CEO, Aronsson Group LLC (USA)
ALEXANDER KORCHEVSKY Partner, I2BF Global Ventures (Russia)
IRINA DYADUYNOVA Executive director, Russian Fashion Counsil (Russia)
KIRILL TISCHENKO Moderator, Investment Dept., Skolkovo foundation (Russia)
|16.00 - 17.00
|CEH "Manege", Balcony Area
|Why Retailers Should Have an Innovation Program?
|17.00 - 18.30
|CEH "Manege", Balcony Area
|Incubation of Fashion Tech: Global Experience
|
DON LIM Center for Creative Economy and Innovation (South Korea)
GARY STEWART Director, Wayra (UK)
EKATERINA INOZEMTSEVA Moderator, Vice-President of Skolkovo Foundation (Russia)
|17.00 - 18.00
|CEH "Manege", Balcony Era
|The End of the Glossy Era: How New Media Drive Sales in Fashion
|18.00 - 19.00
|CEH "Manege", Balcony Area
|Future of Sourcing in Fashion
|18.30 - 20.00
|CEH Manege, Conference Room
|System Disruption: Do Fashion Weeks Have a Future?
|
PASCAL MORAND Executive President, French Federation of the Haute Couture and Pret-a-porter (France)
XIAOLEI LV Vice Secretary General, Shanghai Fashion Week (China)
ALEXANDER SHUMSKY Executive President, Russian Fashion Council (Russia)
|11.00 - 12:30
|CEH Manege, Conference Room
|Protecting Intellectual Property in Fashion Industry on Global Markets
|
ALBERTO CRIVELLIPartner, AMTF Avvocati (Italy)
LUDMILA NOVOSELOVA Chairman of Intellectual Rights Court, Doctor of Law (Russia)
EVGENY PEN CEO, Intellectual Property Depositary (Russia)
|12:00 - 13:00
|CEH "Manege", Balcony Area
|IT Solutions and Mobile Apps for Fashion Brands: Is It a Game Changer for Fashion Business?
|12:00 - 12:30
|CEH "Manege", Conference Room
|Brand protection measures
|12.30 - 14.00
|CEH "Manege", Conference Room
|Sustainability: Ethical Fashion Rules the World
|
PIIA LEHTINEN President of the Board, Design District Helsinki (Finland)
MARINA KOKORINA President, RusEcoModa (Russia)
COVADONGA O’SHEA Moderator, Founder, ISEM Fashion Business School, best-selling author (Spain)
|13:00 - 14:00
|CEH "Manege", Main Hall
|The Future of Design. Fashion is Included
|14:00 - 15:30
|CEH "Manege", Conference Room
|Fashion is Next Hot Spot for Investments
|
KONSTANTINE KARCZMARSKI Moderator, Advisor to Innovations Department, ITMO University (Russia)
|14.00 - 15:00
|CEH "Manege", Balcony Area
|The Cross-Border Market Opportunity: Today’s Growth Rocket
|
OKSANA SHPITALNIKOVA DHL Express (Russia)
|15.00 - 16.30
|CEH "Manege", Main Hall
|Only Designers Will Stay: Creative Future of The Fashion Industry
|
ALEXANDER KIBOVSKY Minister of Government of Moscow, Head of Department of Culture, Moscow Government (Russia)
PRINCESS BEATRICE D’ORLEANS President of the Spanish Luxury Association, Ambassador of Dior (Spain)
DMITRY PESKOV Director, Young Professionals, ASI (Russia)
ALEXANDER SHUMSKY Moderator, President, Russian Fashion Council (Russia)
|15.00 - 16.00
|CEH "Manege", Balcony Area
|The Winning Model of Spanish Fashion Industry
|
CARLOS ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS High Government Commissioner for the Spain Brand,Vice-President of Inditex (Spain)
|16.00 - 17.30
|CEH "Manege", Conference Room
|Upgrading Traditional Retail: Creating a Fluid Shopping Experience
|
ALLA VERBER Vice-President, Mercury Russia, Fashion Director, TSUM Department Store (Russia)
|16.00 - 17.00
|CEH "Manege", Balcony Area
|Acceleration Models for the Fashion Industry
|
GARY STEWART Director of Wayra (UK)
EKATERINA SHAKINA Head of Projects, ASI (Russia)
|17.00 - 18.30
|CEH "Manege", Main Hall
|Local Becomes Global: How National Brands Can Succeed on the Global Marketplace
|
VICTOR EVTUHOV State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation
CARLOS ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS High Government Commissioner for the Spain Brand, Vice-President of Inditex (Spain)
JEFFRY ARONSSON Founder & CEO, Aronsson Group LLC (USA)
PASCAL MORAND Executive President, French Federation of the Haute Couture and Pret-a-porter (France)
IGOR BARTSITS Moderator, Director of IPACS, RANEPA (Russia)
|17.00 - 18.00
|CEH "Manege", Balcony Area
|A FashionTech Start-up is Just a Start-up: What Rules to Follow and What to Break
|18.00 - 19.00
|CEH "Manege", Balcony Area
|Italian Young Designers Say CIAO! to the Fashion System
|
OLIVIA SPINELLI Fashion Coordinator at IED Moda Lab, Istituto Europeo di Design
GIORGIA LAURETI & PARISI LUCIANO IED Milan Graduates
OLGA MYELKOVA IED Group Area Manager
