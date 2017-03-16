    • RU
    • ENG
    reorder

    About Fashion Futurum

    Fashion Futurum International Сonference aims to develop a new approach to fashion in Russia. The Conference is a platform for both Russian and international industry leaders, visionaries and key fashion players who share their experiences and views on the current state of fashion industry around the world and its role as a driver of creative economy.  

    On March 16-17 over 30 world fashion industry leaders from 9 countries will meet in the very center of Moscow to discuss contemporary trends and main challenges of the industry. Fashion Futurum 2017 is devoted to the transformation of the fashion industry under the impact of scientific and technological revolution. Fashion Futurum's visioners will address the theme of confrontation between new media and glossy magazines, changing consumer behavior, e-Commerce features, the phenomenon of eco fashion world and other trends of fashion industry.

    More about FASHION FUTURUM

    The Conference Program on the 16th of March

    ** Separate registration is required for each session

    Time Room Theme Participants
    11.00 - 12.30 CEH "Manege", Conference Room Future Jobs in Fashion: Fashion Professions Foresight, Expectations and Requirements

    More

    Registration
    SYLVIE EBELExecutive Director, L’Institut Francais de la Mode (France)
    DANILO VENTURIDean, Polimoda (Italy)
    COVADONGA O’SHEA Founder, ISEM Fashion Business School, best-selling author (Spain)
    TATIANA RIVCHUN Moderator, Associate Dean, School of Design, Higher School of Economics (Russia)
    11:00 - 12:00 CEH "Manege", Balcony Area VR-commerce: will Virtual and Augmented Reality Affect E-Commerce in Fashion?

    More

    Registration
    CRAIG AREND VR/AR expert, Founder of Altamira NYC (USA)
    12:00 - 13:00 CEH "Manege", Balcony Area Modern Craftsmanship: Merging Technology and Fashion

    More

    Registration
    DAVID MONTEITH Fashion & Apparel Director, Flextronics (USA)
    12.30 - 14.00 CEH Manege, Conference Room Fast Production for High-End Fashion: How Does It Change the Industry?

    More

    Registration
    MARK JARVIS Managing Director, World Textile Information Network (UK)
    GEOFFREY WILLIS CEO, Trigon Select Ltd (UK)
    SVETLANA ANDRIANOVA President, Company FARADEI CJSC (Russia)
    FILIPPO CERONI CEO, Grazia Bagnaresi (Italy)
    EVGENY KOVNIR Moderator, Deputy Director, Young Professionals, ASI (Russia)
    13:00 - 14:00 CEH "Manege", Balcony Area Smart Materials and Smart Innovations: The Future of Fashion

    More

    Registration
    GIUSY BETTONI CEO, C.L.A.S.S. Eco Textile Library (Italy)
    14:00 - 15:30 CEH "Manege", Conference Room Fashion’s Next Frontier: Smart Clothing for People with Disabilities

    More

    Registration
    DAVID MONTEITH Fashion & Apparel Director, Flextronics (USA)
    AMANDA PARKES Chief of Technology & Research, Manufacture NY (USA)
    DMITRY KOLOBOV Head of Department of Socially Important Products, Ministry of Industry and Trade (Russia)
    SERGEY KARNAUKHOV Moderator, Head, Alliance of Russian Art Engineers, Associate Professor, RANEPA (Russia)
    14.00 - 15:00 CEH "Manege", Balcony Area Talent Scouting in the Fashion industry

    More

    Registration
    GIULIA PIROVANO Group Market Director, Istituto Marangoni (Italy)
    15.00 - 16.00 CEH "Manege", Balcony Area Perfect Storm: Technology Disruption in the Value Chain

    More

    Registration
    MARK JARVIS Managing Director, World Textile Information Network (UK)
    15.30 - 17.00 CEH "Manege", Conference Room Fashion is Next Hot Spot for Investments

    More

    Registration
    JEFFRY ARONSSON Founder and CEO, Aronsson Group LLC (USA)
    ALEXANDER KORCHEVSKY Partner, I2BF Global Ventures (Russia)
    IRINA DYADUYNOVA Executive director, Russian Fashion Counsil (Russia)
    KIRILL TISCHENKO Moderator, Investment Dept., Skolkovo foundation (Russia)
    ALEXANDR GALITSKIY
    16.00 - 17.00 CEH "Manege", Balcony Area Why Retailers Should Have an Innovation Program?

    More

    Registration
    SCOTT EMMONS Head of the Innovation Lab, Neiman Marcus (USA)
    ANDREY DEYNEKO
    17.00 - 18.30 CEH "Manege", Balcony Area Incubation of Fashion Tech: Global Experience

    More

    Registration
    DON LIM Center for Creative Economy and Innovation (South Korea)
    GARY STEWART Director, Wayra (UK)
    EKATERINA INOZEMTSEVA Moderator, Vice-President of Skolkovo Foundation (Russia)
    17.00 - 18.00 CEH "Manege", Balcony Era The End of the Glossy Era: How New Media Drive Sales in Fashion

    More

    Registration
    MICHAEL BURKE Head of Industry, Fashion, Sports & Toys, Google (USA)
    ALEXEY BAZHENOV Moderator, Founder of Be-in.ru
    18.00 - 19.00 CEH "Manege", Balcony Area Future of Sourcing in Fashion

    More

    Registration
    DR. CLAUDIO D. MARTELLICOO, Trigon Select Ltd (UK)
    18.30 - 20.00 CEH Manege, Conference Room System Disruption: Do Fashion Weeks Have a Future?

    Registration
    PASCAL MORAND Executive President, French Federation of the Haute Couture and Pret-a-porter (France)
    XIAOLEI LV Vice Secretary General, Shanghai Fashion Week (China)
    ALEXANDER SHUMSKY Executive President, Russian Fashion Council (Russia)

    The Conference Program on the 16th of March

    Time: 11.00 - 12.30
    Future Jobs in Fashion: Fashion Professions Foresight, Expectations and Requirements


    SYLVIE EBELExecutive Director, L’Institut Francais de la Mode (France)
    DANILO VENTURIDean, Polimoda (Italy)
    COVADONGA O’SHEA Founder, ISEM Fashion Business School, best-selling author (Spain)
    TATIANA RIVCHUN Moderator, Associate Dean, School of Design, Higher School of Economics (Russia)

    More

    Registration

    Time: 11:00 - 12:00
    VR-commerce: will Virtual and Augmented Reality Affect E-Commerce in Fashion?


    CRAIG AREND VR/AR expert, Founder of Altamira NYC (USA)

    More

    Registration

    Time: 12:00 - 13:00
    Modern Craftsmanship: Merging Technology and Fashion


    DAVID MONTEITH Fashion & Apparel Director, Flextronics (USA)

    More

    Registration

    Time: 12.30 - 14.00
    Fast Production for High-End Fashion: How Does It Change the Industry?


    MARK JARVIS Managing Director, World Textile Information Network (UK)
    GEOFFREY WILLIS CEO, Trigon Select Ltd (UK)
    SVETLANA ANDRIANOVA President, Company FARADEI CJSC (Russia)
    FILIPPO CERONI CEO, Grazia Bagnaresi (Italy)
    EVGENY KOVNIR Moderator, Deputy Director, Young Professionals, ASI (Russia)

    More

    Registration

    Time: 13:00 - 14:00
    Smart Materials and Smart Innovations: The Future of Fashion


    GIUSY BETTONI CEO, C.L.A.S.S. Eco Textile Library (Italy)

    More

    Registration

    Time: 14:00 - 15:30
    Fashion’s Next Frontier: Smart Clothing for People with Disabilities


    DAVID MONTEITH Fashion & Apparel Director, Flextronics (USA)
    AMANDA PARKES Chief of Technology & Research, Manufacture NY (USA)
    DMITRY KOLOBOV Head of Department of Socially Important Products, Ministry of Industry and Trade (Russia)
    SERGEY KARNAUKHOV Moderator, Head, Alliance of Russian Art Engineers, Associate Professor, RANEPA (Russia)

    More

    Registration

    Time: 14.00 - 15:00
    Talent Scouting in the Fashion industry


    GIULIA PIROVANO Group Market Director, Istituto Marangoni (Italy)

    More

    Registration

    Time: 15.00 - 16.00
    Perfect Storm: Technology Disruption in the Value Chain


    MARK JARVIS Managing Director, World Textile Information Network (UK)

    More

    Registration

    Time: 15.30 - 17.00
    Fashion is Next Hot Spot for Investments


    JEFFRY ARONSSON Founder and CEO, Aronsson Group LLC (USA)
    ALEXANDER KORCHEVSKY Partner, I2BF Global Ventures (Russia)
    IRINA DYADUYNOVA Executive director, Russian Fashion Counsil (Russia)
    KIRILL TISCHENKO Moderator, Investment Dept., Skolkovo foundation (Russia)
    ALEXANDR GALITSKIY

    More

    Registration

    Time: 16.00 - 17.00
    Why Retailers Should Have an Innovation Program?


    SCOTT EMMONS Head of the Innovation Lab, Neiman Marcus (USA)
    ANDREY DEYNEKO

    More

    Registration

    Time: 17.00 - 18.30
    Incubation of Fashion Tech: Global Experience


    DON LIM Center for Creative Economy and Innovation (South Korea)
    GARY STEWART Director, Wayra (UK)
    EKATERINA INOZEMTSEVA Moderator, Vice-President of Skolkovo Foundation (Russia)

    More

    Registration

    Time: 17.00 - 18.00
    The End of the Glossy Era: How New Media Drive Sales in Fashion


    MICHAEL BURKE Head of Industry, Fashion, Sports & Toys, Google (USA)
    ALEXEY BAZHENOV Moderator, Founder of Be-in.ru

    More

    Registration

    Time: 18.00 - 19.00
    Future of Sourcing in Fashion


    DR. CLAUDIO D. MARTELLICOO, Trigon Select Ltd (UK)

    More

    Registration

    Time: 18.30 - 20.00
    System Disruption: Do Fashion Weeks Have a Future?


    PASCAL MORAND Executive President, French Federation of the Haute Couture and Pret-a-porter (France)
    XIAOLEI LV Vice Secretary General, Shanghai Fashion Week (China)
    ALEXANDER SHUMSKY Executive President, Russian Fashion Council (Russia)

    Registration

    The Conference Program on the 17th of March

    ** Separate registration is required for each session

    Time Room Theme Participants
    11.00 - 12:30 CEH Manege, Conference Room Protecting Intellectual Property in Fashion Industry on Global Markets

    More

    Registration
    ALBERTO CRIVELLIPartner, AMTF Avvocati (Italy)
    LUDMILA NOVOSELOVA Chairman of Intellectual Rights Court, Doctor of Law (Russia)
    EVGENY PEN CEO, Intellectual Property Depositary (Russia)
    MAKSIM DYSHLYUK
    12:00 - 13:00 CEH "Manege", Balcony Area IT Solutions and Mobile Apps for Fashion Brands: Is It a Game Changer for Fashion Business?

    More

    Registration
    EDDIE MULLON CEO of Launchmetrics, Founder of Fashion GPS (USA)
    VICTORIYA PAVLOVA
    12:00 - 12:30 CEH "Manege", Conference Room Brand protection measures

    More

    Registration
    12.30 - 14.00 CEH "Manege", Conference Room Sustainability: Ethical Fashion Rules the World

    More

    Registration
    GIUSY BETTONI CEO, C.L.A.S.S. Eco Textile Library (Italy)
    PIIA LEHTINEN President of the Board, Design District Helsinki (Finland)
    MARINA KOKORINA President, RusEcoModa (Russia)
    COVADONGA O’SHEA Moderator, Founder, ISEM Fashion Business School, best-selling author (Spain)
    13:00 - 14:00 CEH "Manege", Main Hall The Future of Design. Fashion is Included

    More

    Registration
    KARIM RASHID Designer (USA)
    14:00 - 15:30 CEH "Manege", Conference Room Fashion is Next Hot Spot for Investments

    More

    Registration
    MARVIN LIAO Partner, 500 Startups (USA)
    AMANDA PARKES Chief of Technology & Research, Manufacture NY (USA)
    EDDIE MULLON CEO of Launchmetrics, Founder of Fashion GPS (USA)
    KONSTANTINE KARCZMARSKI Moderator, Advisor to Innovations Department, ITMO University (Russia)
    14.00 - 15:00 CEH "Manege", Balcony Area The Cross-Border Market Opportunity: Today’s Growth Rocket

    More

    Registration
    ANNA KLINSKOVA Vice-President Sales and Marketing, DHL Express (Russia)
    OKSANA SHPITALNIKOVA DHL Express (Russia)
    15.00 - 16.30 CEH "Manege", Main Hall Only Designers Will Stay: Creative Future of The Fashion Industry

    More

    Registration
    ALEXANDER KIBOVSKY Minister of Government of Moscow, Head of Department of Culture, Moscow Government (Russia)
    KARIM RASHID Designer (USA)
    PRINCESS BEATRICE D’ORLEANS President of the Spanish Luxury Association, Ambassador of Dior (Spain)
    DMITRY PESKOV Director, Young Professionals, ASI (Russia)
    ALEXANDER SHUMSKY Moderator, President, Russian Fashion Council (Russia)
    15.00 - 16.00 CEH "Manege", Balcony Area The Winning Model of Spanish Fashion Industry

    More

    Registration
    CARLOS ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS High Government Commissioner for the Spain Brand,Vice-President of Inditex (Spain)
    ALEXEY BAZHENOV Moderator, Founder of Be-in.ru
    16.00 - 17.30 CEH "Manege", Conference Room Upgrading Traditional Retail: Creating a Fluid Shopping Experience

    More

    Registration
    MICHAEL BURKE Head of Industry, Fashion, Sports & Toys, Google (USA)
    SCOTT EMMONS Head of the Innovation Lab, Neiman Marcus (USA)
    ALLA VERBER Vice-President, Mercury Russia, Fashion Director, TSUM Department Store (Russia)
    ANNA KLINSKOVA Vice-President Sales and Marketing, DHL Express (Russia)
    ARINA SLYNKO
    16.00 - 17.00 CEH "Manege", Balcony Area Acceleration Models for the Fashion Industry

    Registration
    GARY STEWART Director of Wayra (UK)
    EKATERINA SHAKINA Head of Projects, ASI (Russia)
    17.00 - 18.30 CEH "Manege", Main Hall Local Becomes Global: How National Brands Can Succeed on the Global Marketplace

    More

    Registration
    VICTOR EVTUHOV State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation
    CARLOS ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS High Government Commissioner for the Spain Brand, Vice-President of Inditex (Spain)
    JEFFRY ARONSSON Founder & CEO, Aronsson Group LLC (USA)
    PASCAL MORAND Executive President, French Federation of the Haute Couture and Pret-a-porter (France)
    IGOR BARTSITS Moderator, Director of IPACS, RANEPA (Russia)
    17.00 - 18.00 CEH "Manege", Balcony Area A FashionTech Start-up is Just a Start-up: What Rules to Follow and What to Break

    More

    Registration
    MARVIN LIAO Partner, 500 Startups (USA)
    ELENA PRIVALOVA
    18.00 - 19.00 CEH "Manege", Balcony Area Italian Young Designers Say CIAO! to the Fashion System

    More

    Registration
    OLIVIA SPINELLI Fashion Coordinator at IED Moda Lab, Istituto Europeo di Design
    GIORGIA LAURETI & PARISI LUCIANO IED Milan Graduates
    OLGA MYELKOVA IED Group Area Manager

    The Conference Program on the 17th of March

    Time: 11.00 - 12:30
    Protecting Intellectual Property in Fashion Industry on Global Markets


    ALBERTO CRIVELLIPartner, AMTF Avvocati (Italy)
    LUDMILA NOVOSELOVA Chairman of Intellectual Rights Court, Doctor of Law (Russia)
    EVGENY PEN CEO, Intellectual Property Depositary (Russia)
    MAKSIM DYSHLYUK

    More

    Registration

    Time: 12:00 - 13:00
    IT Solutions and Mobile Apps for Fashion Brands: Is It a Game Changer for Fashion Business?


    EDDIE MULLON CEO of Launchmetrics, Founder of Fashion GPS (USA)
    VICTORIYA PAVLOVA

    More

    Registration

    Time: 12:00 - 12:30
    Brand protection measures


    More

    Registration

    Time: 12.30 - 14.00
    Sustainability: Ethical Fashion Rules the World


    GIUSY BETTONI CEO, C.L.A.S.S. Eco Textile Library (Italy)
    PIIA LEHTINEN President of the Board, Design District Helsinki (Finland)
    MARINA KOKORINA President, RusEcoModa (Russia)
    COVADONGA O’SHEA Moderator, Founder, ISEM Fashion Business School, best-selling author (Spain)

    More

    Registration

    Time: 13:00 - 14:00
    The Future of Design. Fashion is Included


    KARIM RASHID Designer (USA)

    More

    Registration

    Time: 14:00 - 15:30
    Fashion is Next Hot Spot for Investments


    MARVIN LIAO Partner, 500 Startups (USA)
    AMANDA PARKES Chief of Technology & Research, Manufacture NY (USA)
    EDDIE MULLON CEO of Launchmetrics, Founder of Fashion GPS (USA)
    KONSTANTINE KARCZMARSKI Moderator, Advisor to Innovations Department, ITMO University (Russia)

    More

    Registration

    Time: 14.00 - 15:00
    The Cross-Border Market Opportunity: Today’s Growth Rocket


    ANNA KLINSKOVA Vice-President Sales and Marketing, DHL Express (Russia)
    OKSANA SHPITALNIKOVA DHL Express (Russia)

    More

    Registration

    Time: 15.00 - 16.30
    Only Designers Will Stay: Creative Future of The Fashion Industry


    ALEXANDER KIBOVSKY Minister of Government of Moscow, Head of Department of Culture, Moscow Government (Russia)
    KARIM RASHID Designer (USA)
    PRINCESS BEATRICE D’ORLEANS President of the Spanish Luxury Association, Ambassador of Dior (Spain)
    DMITRY PESKOV Director, Young Professionals, ASI (Russia)
    ALEXANDER SHUMSKY Moderator, President, Russian Fashion Council (Russia)

    More

    Registration

    Time: 15.00 - 16.00
    The Winning Model of Spanish Fashion Industry


    CARLOS ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS High Government Commissioner for the Spain Brand,Vice-President of Inditex (Spain)
    ALEXEY BAZHENOV Moderator, Founder of Be-in.ru

    More

    Registration

    Time: 16.00 - 17.30
    Upgrading Traditional Retail: Creating a Fluid Shopping Experience


    MICHAEL BURKE Head of Industry, Fashion, Sports & Toys, Google (USA)
    SCOTT EMMONS Head of the Innovation Lab, Neiman Marcus (USA)
    ALLA VERBER Vice-President, Mercury Russia, Fashion Director, TSUM Department Store (Russia)
    ANNA KLINSKOVA Vice-President Sales and Marketing, DHL Express (Russia)
    ARINA SLYNKO

    More

    Registration

    Time: 16.00 - 17.00
    Acceleration Models for the Fashion Industry


    GARY STEWART Director of Wayra (UK)
    EKATERINA SHAKINA Head of Projects, ASI (Russia)

    Registration

    Time: 17.00 - 18.30
    Local Becomes Global: How National Brands Can Succeed on the Global Marketplace


    VICTOR EVTUHOV State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation
    CARLOS ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS High Government Commissioner for the Spain Brand, Vice-President of Inditex (Spain)
    JEFFRY ARONSSON Founder & CEO, Aronsson Group LLC (USA)
    PASCAL MORAND Executive President, French Federation of the Haute Couture and Pret-a-porter (France)
    IGOR BARTSITS Moderator, Director of IPACS, RANEPA (Russia)

    More

    Registration

    Time: 17.00 - 18.00
    A FashionTech Start-up is Just a Start-up: What Rules to Follow and What to Break


    MARVIN LIAO Partner, 500 Startups (USA)
    ELENA PRIVALOVA

    More

    Registration

    Time: 18.00 - 19.00
    Italian Young Designers Say CIAO! to the Fashion System


    OLIVIA SPINELLI Fashion Coordinator at IED Moda Lab, Istituto Europeo di Design
    GIORGIA LAURETI & PARISI LUCIANO IED Milan Graduates
    OLGA MYELKOVA IED Group Area Manager

    More

    Registration

    Organizers

     
    Russian fashion Council Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia

    With support of

     

    Media partners

     

    Contacts

     

    For any additional information, please contact the organizing committee:

    Phone: +7 (495) 232 14 75/77

    E-mail: pr@russianfashioncouncil.ru

    © Fashion Futurum 2016
    Design and create maxromin.ru