Alexander Kibovsky

Since 1997 - Chief Specialist and since 1998 - Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Culture. In 2000 defended his PhD thesis in Historical sciences. In 2001-2004 was appointed the Deputy Head of Department - Head of the Russian Ministry of Culture.

From 2004 worked in the Executive Office of the Russian Federation. Within the period from 2006 to 2008 held the position of the Deputy Director of the Department of Mass Communications, Culture and Education of the Russian Federation.

From 6 June 2008 - Head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Legislation in the field of cultural heritage protection.

Following the Order of the President of the Russian Federation dated August 21, 2009 No. 532 -RP A. Kibovsky was awarded with the Certificate of Merit of the President of the Russian Federation. A. Kibovsky was included in the "first hundred" provision of administrative staff, under the patronage of the President of Russian Federation .

On March 11, 2015, A. Kibovsky was appointed the Minister of Moscow Government, Head of the Department of Culture of Moscow.

Author of numerous publications on the history of the Russian Imperial Army, as well as on the identification of portraits of Russian officers in XVIII-XIX centuries on the basis of information on uniforms and awards. Since 1993 - Editor, since 1998 - Deputy Chief Editor of the Russian Military History Magazine "Zeughaus" ( currently "Old Zeughaus "). Since 2004 - lecturer of the history of military costume in the Moscow Art Theatre School. He also consults on military and civilian uniforms costume in the movies.